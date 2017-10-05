North-east mum’s warning after claim older kids gave her son, 10, cannabis

Police were today investigating claims a 10-year-old boy was tricked into taking drugs by a group of teenagers.

The youngster’s shocked mum reported the incident to police as she said her son appeared to be under the influence of cannabis after playing outside with his younger sister.

He told her older youths hanging about outside Kellands School in Inverurie had given him the drug, but pretended it was a just a cigarette.

She claims the youths began laughing at the 10-year-old when he tried the joint and then threatened “to kick his head in” if he told anyone.

The mum, who does not want to be named to protect her son, said: “My son was playing at the school on Monday night and there must have been around 15 teenagers hanging around the nursery side of the school.

They offered him a cigarette.

“I’m angry and disappointed in him that he accepted it, but it turned out to be a cannabis joint.

“I’m upset this happened as you never expect something like this to happen at a school in the evening at teatime when you have let your children out to play for an hour.

“It was my eight-year-old daughter who told me what happened as she was really upset. I could tell something was bothering her.

“She told me the group had threatened to kick their head in if they told anyone and that her brother had taken what he thought was a cigarette but it didn’t smell like one.

“I could see from my son’s eyes that he had definitely taken something.

“I had to go to the police about it because what if they start offering ecstasy tablets to kids telling them that it is a sweet?”

She added she wanted to make other parents aware so they can speak to their children about drugs and “to not accept anything from the older children”.

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Garioch Sergeant Alun Harries said: “Let me be clear when I say that antisocial behaviour in any form will not be accepted, especially when it involves young people.

“Inverurie is an extremely safe place to live, therefore any issue which causes the community concern or alarm is a priority for us and taken extremely seriously.

“Despite the low number of concern reports we actually receive regarding nuisance or antisocial behaviour involving young people, we work closely with our partners, including within the Community Safety Partnership Hub in Inverurie, teachers and social workers to deter and divert youngsters away from behaving in such a way in the first place and highlight the consequences if they do.

“If a young person is caught offending they will be dealt with appropriately and in the last week alone we have seen some of the proactive enforcement action which has been carried out in Inverurie following some concerns from local retailers and residents regarding antisocial behaviour.”

Graeme Mollison, head teacher at Kellands Primary School, said: “The police have been addressing the concerns of the school and the wider community about ongoing incidents of older children hanging around our playground out with school hours, leaving a mess and in some instances vandalising the area.”