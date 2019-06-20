Mum’s thanks after offers to replace north-east schoolgirl’s stolen diabetes scanner flood in

A north-east mum today told of how her faith in people has been restored after receiving offers of help when her daughter’s diabetes equipment was stolen from a playing field.

Karen Paterson, 32, has thanked members of the public who have come forward to help them after seven-year-old Ellouise had her diabetic scanner taken.

The youngster, who has type one diabetes, had been taking part in a running club when the scanner, which helps monitor blood sugar levels, was stolen.

It is thought the scanner may have been taken from Ellouise’s bag because it looks similar to a mobile phone.

Karen and Ellouise received good news this week after the company which made the scanner, Abbot Diabetes Care, offered to replace the equipment at no charge to the family.

The Auchterless family, which includes dad Chris, 34, and son Daniel, 5, are delighted they may receive the new scanner next week.

Karen told The Evening Express: “We haven’t had any update from police, but we’ve had people message us who had wanted to donate some money.

“We’ve also had the diabetes charity JDRF get in touch saying they also wanted to help replace the scanner.

“I had got in touch with the company that makes the scanner, about getting another scanner and they got back to us on Tuesday saying they would be able to send one out to us free of charge.

“It really does restore your faith in people after what had happened.

“It has been so nice to get messages from people.”

Police have launched a report into the theft which happened earlier this month.