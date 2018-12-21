Mum of missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith tells of facing difficult Christmas without son

The mum of missing teenager Liam Smith today told how difficult Christmas will be without her son.

Alix Smith was speaking five weeks since 16-year-old Liam was last seen.

He was reported missing from his home on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen on Sunday November 18.

Extensive searches have been carried out in Crathes at the National Trust for Scotland estate, as well as the area around the A93, including fields, water and woodland.

Mum Alix said: “It has now been five weeks since we last saw Liam and the prospect of Christmas without him is a really difficult situation for us to face.

“We understand the public’s interest and we really do appreciate the support everyone has given by sharing the posts and putting up posters.

“Police officers have been out searching the areas that Liam was last seen every single day since we reported him missing and we are truly grateful for everyone’s perseverance in trying to locate him. We continue to hope that Liam will be found.”

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: “We have had an overwhelming response to our appeals and more than 200 sightings of Liam have been reported. Every piece of information has been followed up but despite extensive inquiries and intensive searches carried out Liam is still missing.

“Intensive searches remain ongoing and will continue with the exception of Christmas Day.

“We have remained in contact with Liam’s family and will continue to keep them updated.”

The teenager is described as white and around 6ft 4in, of a slim build with short brown hair.

He walks with a distinctive gait and when last seen, on Saturday November 18, he was carrying a camouflage North Face rucksack and was wearing Nike Air Max trainers.

He visited Sainsbury’s on the city’s Guild Street before walking through Union Square to get a 202 Stagecoach bus towards Deeside at 1.11pm.