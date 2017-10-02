North-east mum’s delight at casino night rakes in £7,500 for Spina Bifida charity

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A casino night proved a real winner for a group of friends after they raised more than £7,000 for a charity dear to their hearts.

Shimmer and Sparkle was set up in 2008 by 34-year-old Peterhead mum Vicki Forman and friends after her son Dylan was born with spina bifida hydrocephalus.

The group held a Las Vegas-themed casino night at the Palace Hotel in Peterhead.

The sold-out event raised more than £7,500 for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland.

The charity provides lifelong commitment of support for those affected.

Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen donated the Black jack and roulette tables and provided professional croupiers to turn ‘fun money’ into prize winning chips.

Local resident, Joe Geddes, struck it lucky when he won the grand prize of a trip for two to Las Vegas.

Vicki said: “The casino night was a huge success. Everyone had a great time at the tables and we would like to thank those who came along to raise funds for a very worthwhile cause.”