Egyptian mummy from Aberdeen to go on display in US tour

An Aberdeen university’s ancient Egyptian mummy is to go on display in the US.

Ta-Kheru, born around 750BC, has been in Aberdeen University’s collections for more than 200 years, but underwent 3D facial reconstruction technology last year.

She was previously part of an exhibition at Sir Duncan Rice Library Gallery, which closed on December 11.

The lid of her coffin was with a number of other items from the university’s Egypt collection, which was on display in Victoria, British Columbia.

Ta-Kheru will now join her coffin for a tour of the US this month, beginning in Cincinnati, in a partnership with Germany’s Roemer and Pelizaeus Museum of Hidesheim.

Neil Curtis, head of museums and special collections at Aberdeen University, said: “The university’s museum collections are renowned worldwide, and this exhibition continues to enhance our reputation for making remarkable items accessible to the public.”