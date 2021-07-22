Mum racially abused shop assistant – and even filmed it on her phone

A mum filmed herself racially abusing a shop assistant and threatened to post the video on Facebook.
Lauren Tough flew into a rage when told to leave Amyes Grocery and Off-licence on Great Northern Road because she was banned.
The 21-year-old launched into a sickening verbal racist attack on the female shop worker, telling her she had “no right” to be in Scotland and should “go back” to her own country.
