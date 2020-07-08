Mum organises dozens of donations for Aberdeen neonatal unit

An Aberdeen mum has helped gather dozens of much-needed items for the city’s neonatal unit by organising a drop-off during lockdown.

Katie Wade, 33, decided to organise a collection after an appeal from the neonatal unit for people to donate essential items including vests and sleepsuits.

A total of 44 donations were made at the collection, which took place last week.

Now Katie – whose son Sam, two, spent time in the neonatal unit after he was born – has said she wants to continue helping the facility.

She said: “The collection went really well and there were a lot more people than I expected.

“It all started the previous week when someone who works in the neonatal unit put a post in one of the mums’ groups on Facebook appealing for people to donate items, as they were getting really short.

“They have not been getting donations, and even when they have it is hard to manage because things have to be left outside and then sorted, which means a lot of extra work for the nurses who don’t really have the time.

“We have experience of being in the neonatal unit with Sam and it just made me feel awful, so I decided I wanted to do something. We collected all the items, sorted them and then arranged for them to be picked up.”

She added: “Having a baby in the neonatal unit is horrible and it can be a really scary time.

“Any new baby arriving is a scary time for families and them having to be in the unit is even worse.

“But one thing I always remember is the people who work there are exceptional. They do an absolutely amazing job.

“If it’s needed, I would be happy to do another collection. It would be good to do it in another part of the city to give more people the opportunity to donate.”

Katie, who is also mum to 13-week-old Ruby, who was born during lockdown, was helped by her mum Michelle Wade and partner Ross Ingram.

And she explained her desire to do her bit for families unable to get support from family and friends due to coronavirus.

She said: “I had Ruby during lockdown and it was really hard because we were not able to get the usual support from friends and family you would normally get.

“Having a new baby is very difficult at the best of times but even more so now, as if a dad has to go out to pick something up he isn’t allowed back in.

“Hopefully now people will be able to see more of friends and family and get that support they need.”

Kirsty Cox, chairwoman of Friends of Neonatal, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Katie for organising a drop off point for the collecting.

“She collect a huge amount of items. They have been kept in our store just now and will be delivered to the unit when safe to do so.

“We also received lots of items by post and handed in so it been overwhelming the response she had.

“Katie really did a fantastic job giving up her time (and garage) to do this.

“These items will help tremendously to the unit, parents and babies there who need them at such a difficult time.”