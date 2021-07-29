Mum opens vintage clothes pop-up in Fraserburgh after losing job at Aberdeen shopping centre

A Fraserburgh mum who lost her job when a major retailer closed its Aberdeen store has launched a vintage clothes pop-up shop in her hometown.

Laura Bain today opened the doors of Modern Vintage Fraserburgh for the first time, in a former beauty salon at 73 High Street.

The 31-year-old told us how being made redundant when retro chain Cath Kidston closed its Union Square premises proved to be a turning point in her life.