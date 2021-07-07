Mum-of-two branded ‘a danger’ for driving along A90 under influence of cannabis

A mum-of-two who got behind the wheel of a car during lockdown while under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road.
Carol Charles was almost three times the legal cannabis drive limit when she drove along A90 between Ellon and Aberdeen on May 12, 2020.
The unemployed 29-year-old was pulled over by police near Ellon as part of a random check before officers noticed she was clearly under the influence of drink or drugs.
