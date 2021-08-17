Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Mum of north-east soldier says son’s death in Afghanistan was ‘for nothing’ as Taliban take control

By Ellie Milne
17/08/2021, 6:35 pm Updated: 17/08/2021, 7:22 pm
Janette Binnie spoke to Good Morning Scotland about her son
North-east soldier Sean Binnie was just 22-years-old when he was killed while on patrol with the Black Watch in Afghanistan in 2009.

He died in an “act of great courage and selflessness” but now the Taliban has seized power in the country once again, his mother has said his sacrifice was “all for nothing”.

Janette Binnie, from Crimond, spoke to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS) about her son’s experience.

She said: “Sean joined the army at 16, it was something that he always wanted to do as his father was in the army. He served in Iraq, the Falklands and Northern Ireland before going to Afghanistan.

“I didn’t understand why he went out there. He explained to me that he was there to train the Afghan national army, mentoring them to be as good as the British army, so they could control their country at some point.

“He was there to make the Afghan people’s lives better, so that children could go to school and live a happier, more free life. And so women could get more independence and more education.

She added that he “100%” believed in the work he was doing in Afghanistan and that for him it was about helping the people, not just fighting a war.

Sean Binnie

‘I’m extremely proud of my son’

Mrs Binnie told GMS that the coverage of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is forcing her to relive the loss of her son.

British troops are being sent back into the Afghanistan capital of Kabul this week to oversee a mass evacuation amidst the Taliban takeover.

The 20-year campaign has claimed the lives of more than 450 British servicemen and women, with Sean Binnie being the 154th soldier to be killed.

She continued: “He went where he was sent, he served his Queen and country, he saved his men that day, he saved a woman and children, and for that I’m extremely proud of my son. He had done what he should do as a typical British solider.

“But now, with everything going as it is, it just feels that all the lives lost have been in vain. At the end of the day, there are so many casualties because of that war.

Janette Binnie and her son Sean who died in 2009 at the age of 22 while serving with the Black Watch in Afghanistan

‘Living a nightmare all over again’

“I think that something should have been set in place properly, I don’t think this should have happened the way it happened. I feel that they knew that the Taliban were thinking about doing something.

“Nothing will ever affect my memories of my child, nothing at all, but it does hurt because he went out there to make a difference and that difference has not been made.

“Along with all the families that have lost out there, this has just brought back so much. We’re living a nightmare all over again.

“We’re parents, we’re mothers, fathers, siblings, uncles, aunts, and we have lost the most precious thing in our life. He is not only my son, but my only son, and now it feels like it was for nothing.”

Keeping his name alive

Mrs Binnie has launched a fundraiser for Poppyscotland in her son’s name to keep his memory alive.

She hopes to raise as much money as possible to support veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other issues, as well as their families.

Talking about the troops returning to Afghanistan this week, Mrs Binnie told GMS: “I have got no idea what this will do to the troops who have come back from Afghanistan damaged beyond repair, this is going to be too much for them, I think.”

The money raised for Poppyscotland will help the charity to continue its life-changing assistance to the Armed Forces community in Scotland.

Special investigation into Afghanistan

