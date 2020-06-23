Mum of missing teenager last seen in Aberdeen makes emotional plea for information

The mum of a teenager missing in Aberdeen has made an emotional plea for information.

David MacLeod, who is studying in Aberdeen, was last seen on Stafford Street in the city on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services have been searching for the teenager since then, carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries in a bid to locate him.

Police Scotland have also been searching the River Don between the Diamond Bridge and Seaton Park in Aberdeen as they hunt for him.

Now, his mother Alexandra MacLeod, who lives in Ardersier, has made a plea for help bringing him home.

In a statement released by Highlands and Islands MSP David Stewart, she said: “I just want him to come back. I just can’t believe this is happening.

“I know the police are doing everything the can, I know they’re still looking for him. I’m just praying and getting everybody else to pray for me that he can be found safe.”

She also thanked her son’s ex-Culloden Academy friends and his friends in Aberdeen who have pulled out all the stops on social media to try to find him.

She said: “They have put up posters and everything. I just want to thank them. They have done all this for David and for me that shows what love they have for David and it means so much to me.”

Mrs MacLeod wants to reach out to people locally to look out for him in the event that he has decided to make the journey home.

David has been described as being about 6ft tall, pale, with a thin build and brown eyes and brown hair.

He has a small scar on his cheek and is normally clean shaven.

David was last seen wearing a waterproof jacket with a horizontal red stripe at the bottom which merges to great and then black, black jeans and black trainers.

He was also carrying a black rucksack.

David was studying a gateway course at Aberdeen University to get into medical school.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police on 101.