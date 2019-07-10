Mum hits out at ‘disgusting’ hit-and-run driver who left Aberdeen girl in agony

A hit-and-run driver who left a schoolgirl lying injured at the side of the road was today branded “disgusting” after he fled the scene of the accident.

Dyce Academy’s Lois Fleming, 15, has been left in agony after being struck by a black car near her home.

Lois was lying injured on a grass verge when the driver got out of the car to check his bumper for damage – then sped off.

Lois’ mum Lindsay called the motorist’s actions “sick” as police made a public appeal for him to come forward.

She said: “I could not even leave an animal on the side of the road, not to mention a human.”

Lois was struck on Monday at around 11pm after she got off a bus on the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum road near Hillbrae Way in Newmachar.

The schoolgirl had spent the day with her friends at Union Square and was enjoying her first day of the summer holidays.

She said: “I can remember coming off the bus and then going behind it. I looked both ways and there was nothing coming but the car was going really fast from around the bend.

“I ended up on the grass verge and two people from the bus came and helped me. I could not really see the car, they did not even stop to check if I was OK.

“When I got to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, I can remember getting cleaned up and everyone was just really nice.”

Lois has been left with no skin on the shin of her right leg. She said: “I am just in a lot of pain, there is a tingling feeling in my leg and I cannot put any pressure on it.

“I am disappointed because I was meant to be going with my friends to TRNSMT at this weekend and now I can’t go.

“We are going to Turkey at the end of the summer holidays and I guess I am lucky that it was not at the start now.”

Mum Lindsay, 39, the manager of Links Nursery in Balmedie, said: “I called a friend and they put it on Facebook asking for people who saw it. A witness told her that they saw the driver checked his car before driving off.

“He did not even check to see if Lois was OK.

“I cannot believe someone would do this – it is just disgusting.

“It makes you lose faith in humanity and if it was not for the people who helped her I would have lost all hope.”

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Ramsay added: “The girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment and thankfully has sustained only minor injuries. It goes without saying, though, that the outcome of this completely reckless act could have been much worse.

“It is crucial we identify this small, dark-coloured vehicle and extensive inquiries are ongoing in the Newmachar area, including reviewing private and public CCTV.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the A947 into Aberdeen can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 4834 of July 8.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.