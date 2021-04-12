A mum has raised thousands for a mental health charity by walking up Bennachie – every day for four weeks.

Emma Strathdee took on the mammoth challenge to raise funds and awareness for SAMH, the Scottish mental health charity, after suffering from depression for a number of years.

The 38-year-old hairdresser completed the final trek on Sunday, and was met with a piper and a small crowd of well-wishers at the finish line.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Emma suffered a nervous breakdown at the beginning of the year and attempted to take her own life – but she has now bounced back and wants to help others through exercise and talking about mental health and depression.

She said: “I’ve suffered from depression since my early 20s. I’ve just always managed it with medication and stuff but I suffered a bit of a nervous breakdown at the beginning of the year, resulting in trying to take my own life.

“It’s almost like you have to reach rock bottom before you can better yourself.

“At that point, I thought ‘you either go one way or you go the other way’ and I thought ‘I’ve got family, I’ve got kids, I can’t afford to go the other way, I need to keep going’.

‘Throw yourself into exercise’

“The doctors in the hospital said ‘throw yourself into exercise, it’s good for the endorphins’, and that’s when I came up with this.”

Emma, of Pitmedden, said she found exercise hugely beneficial and has really enjoyed the Bennachie challenge – despite some wintry weather.

She said: “It’s been absolutely amazing. I wish I’d done it a long time ago.

© Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

“As tough as it was, walking up Bennachie every day, the exhilarating feeling you get leaves you feeling just brilliant. It’s really helped my mood greatly.

“It was really good.

“It actually didn’t get easier as time went on. I was getting up and down quicker, but my legs were still sore, that didn’t really get any easier.

“It was easier on nicer days. We’ve had snow and everything and that’s been pretty hard going.

“There were a couple of days where I basically had to crawl up to get to the top on my hands and knees because it was so windy.”

Emma described how depression has affected her, and explained there doesn’t have to be a reason behind it.

‘Good days and bad days’

She said: “You have your good days and bad days. You have days when you don’t want to speak to anybody, you don’t want to go out of the house.

“The thing with depression is you can’t actually describe it. There may not be anything that’s causing it that day or that week. It just happens that you get into this low mood and you can’t get out of it.

‘Cocooned in depression’

“It’s like somebody throws a blanket over you and you’re just kind of cocooned in this depression and there’s no rhyme or reason for it.

“It’s a silent illness because you don’t have any physical signs of being depressed.”

Emma decided to be open about her struggle with mental health, both to help herself and to help others.

She said: “I think it was a shock to everybody when I decided to speak out about how I was feeling because everybody saw me as Emma the bubbly hairdresser, the one who speaks all the time and is out walking her dog. They didn’t realise I was going through what I was going through because I put a mask over it.

“For years I masked what I was feeling.

“Part of my recovery was being able to share with people what I was going through.

‘Whatever you do, don’t keep it all to yourself’

“The most important thing is to confide in somebody. Whatever you do, don’t keep it all to yourself because it’s the worst thing ever.

“The best thing is to try and get someone to speak to. Even if they can’t offer you any advice, just tell people. Don’t be ashamed. There’s no shame in suffering from mental health.

“If you are feeling low or suicidal or anything like that, there is help out there. You have to speak out in order to save yourself.”

Emma raised more than £3,200 for SAMH during her challenge, and plans to keep the fundraising open for a while in case more people want to donate.

She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. I honestly didn’t think so many people would donate.

“I’ve helped people speak and that’s what I wanted to do. But I’m blown away by the money.

“People I don’t know or I don’t know very well have been coming forward and saying to me ‘thank you for giving us a voice’ and speaking out about mental health, things that I’ve been saying is how they’ve been feeling but they haven’t had the courage to speak up about it.

“I feel that it’s probably helped quite a few people.

“I will still continue to do walking because it’s really helped my mental health, my focus and it’s given me a purpose.

“It’s been such a high and it’s been so positive. It’s got people speaking.”

To donate, visit facebook.com/emma.strathdee1