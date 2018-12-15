Hundreds in north-east without power as Storm Deirdre batters region

Residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are without power this evening at strong winds and rain hit the region.

SSE are reporting power cuts in a number of postcode areas across the north-east with teams working to restore connections as soon as possible.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Tayside and the Highlands around 1,300 properties are without power.

A fallen power line is blocking the coast road in Aberdeen, near Doonies, with police asking motorists to avoid the area.

Police Scotland can advise that the Aberdeen Coast Road at Rarebreeds Farm is currently closed in both directions due to a power cable which has come down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route at this time. — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) December 15, 2018

AB35

An issue affecting Braemar, Ballater and the surrounding area was reported to the provider at 9.44pm.

Thirty six postcodes are affected by this issue. There is not yet an estimated time for those hit by the power cut to be reconnected.

For the latest on this error you can contact SSE on 105 quoting reference EY6557.

AB33 & AB36

An issue affecting Alford and the surrounding area was reported to the provider at 9.14pm.

Around 30 individual postcodes are affected by this issue. There is not yet an estimated time for those hit by the power cut to be reconnected.

For the latest on this error you can contact SSE on 105 quoting reference EY6505.

AB42

An issue affecting Peterhead and the surrounding area was reported to the provider at 7.42pm.

Around 12 individual postcodes are affected by this issue. SSE are hoping to have power restored by around midnight.

For the latest on this error you can contact SSE on 105 quoting reference EY6411.

AB12 & AB15

An issue affecting the south side of Aberdeen, including Cove, Altens and Portlethen was reported to the provider at 5.33pm.

Around 18 individual postcodes are affected by this issue. SSE are hoping to have power restored by around 11pm.

For the latest on this error you can contact SSE on 105 quoting reference EY6090.

AB39 & AB31

An issue affecting Stonehaven and the surrounding area was reported to the provider at 5.05pm.

Six individual postcodes are affected by this issue. SSE are hoping to have power restored by around 10pm.

For the latest on this error you can contact SSE on 105 quoting reference EY6029.