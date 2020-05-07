Multiple workers evacuated from Valaris North Sea rig with suspected Covid-19 symptoms

A group of workers have been evacuated from a Valaris drilling rig working in the North Sea due to concerns over an outbreak of Covid-19 onboard.

It is understood 11 staff working for Premier Oil in the Catcher field have been flown from the Rowan Gorilla VI Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit to Aberdeen.

Eight workers are thought to have displayed symptoms of coronavirus, while three staff who were in close proximity to the suspected cases have also been removed.

The Catcher field lies around 110 miles east of Aberdeen.

Premier Oil said health and safety procedures had been its “top priority” and in-line with Oil and Gas UK guidelines.

