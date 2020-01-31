‘Multiple’ fires at popular Aberdeen walking route extinguished by fire crews

UPDATE: Fire crews have now extinguished the fires at the Gramps but remain on scene dampening down the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed the stop message came in at 6.48pm.

Fire crews are currently in attendance at the Gramps in Aberdeen battling “multiple” secondary blazes.

One appliance and the forestry unit are at the popular walking route to try and extinguish the flames.

They were called just before 6pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance just now at the Gramps where there are multiple secondary fire in the area.

“We are currently attempting to extinguish them.”