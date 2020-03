Oil and gas operator EnQuest is understood to have multiple suspected coronavirus cases on board a northern North Sea platform.

A source told Energy Voice that around eight crew have been self-isolated on the Magnus platform.

The Magnus field lies 99 miles north east of Shetland.

All affected and quarantined workers are thought to be travelling onshore by helicopter later today.

EnQuest refused to comment on specific cases or confirm the number of suspected cases on the Magnus platform.