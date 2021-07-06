Multi-million-pound project to improve Aberdeenshire primary and nursery school completed

Work to create a new nursery, new classrooms and a sensory outdoors area has been completed at a north-east school.

While getting back to class might be far from their minds just now, youngsters at Gordon Primary School in Huntly will benefit from all-new facilities after the summer break.

The £2.4million project, which began in 2019, has transformed the learning environment for up to 80 early years pupils.

A new nursery has been created while primary school has been upgraded to include two additional P1 classrooms and improve the toilets. The temporary hut has now been demolished.

There is also now a new sensory space and areas for outdoor learning and play.

Head teacher Debbie Ewen said she was delighted with the works and that she was sure pupils would love it too.

She added: “The children will benefit from the learning both inside and outside and the large classrooms and outdoor area gives more opportunity for play-based learning to support nurture as children learn and develop.

Despite the pandemic the school has continued to operate, providing much-needed assistance to parents who are working from home.

“During Covid-19, the large rooms were divided into two to ensure children have a safe, ‘bubbled’ experience in the nursery”, Miss Ewen added.

More early years learning

The nursery will help Aberdeenshire Council meet the Scottish Government’s objective to be providing 1,140 hours of free early learning and childcare by August.

Julia Matthew, the council’s quality improvement manager for early years, said: “Families will benefit from the extended hours as they will have more flexibility in childcare arrangements to help accommodate their work pattern or family commitments.

“We are committed to providing a nurturing environment with caring staff who can support children, some of whom may be here for whole days in the setting. We would like to thank all our staff, parents and children who have supported us through this year and hope that you are excited to continue our journey with us.”