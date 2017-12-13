Multi-million pound plans for A90 improvements branded ‘unambitious’

Proposals set to improve transport links in the North-east have been described as “unambitious” by councillors.

Plans to spend £10 million to £15m improving the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road were unveiled last month, with the suggestion of installing roundabouts at the notorious Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions.

The package for the A90, and the A952 Toll of Birness to Fraserburgh route, would also include overtaking lanes and partial dualling.

However, councillors voiced concerns about the proposals.

Councillor Alan Fakley told the Buchan area committee that he did not believe the Nestrans report went far enough – and renewed the calls for the A90 to be dualled to Peterhead.

The Peterhead South and Cruden councillor said: “I am a supporter of the document, but I just wish it was a bit more ambitious.”

The Nestrans study mentions three potential options to improve rail links in the North-east, costing between £270m and £381m.