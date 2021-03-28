Multi-agency response after reports of two people in water in Moray

Emergency services are dealing with an ongoing incident in Moray.
Fire, coastguard and ambulance have been called to the viaduct at Spey Bay following reports of two people in the water.
Two fire appliances from Fochabers and Buckie along with the boat team from Elgin were sent just before 4pm.
A Coastguard spokesman confirmed they were in attendance and said the incident was ongoing.
More to follow.
