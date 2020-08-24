Multi-agency operation launched after reports of person in sea

A multi-agency operation was launched amid reports of a person in the North sea.
Police called Aberdeen Coastguard to assist them after receiving reports of a person in the water at Stonehaven beach.
Rescue teams from Aberdeen and Stonehaven were dispatched at 11.15pm.
Teams have since been stood down after safely rescuing the person.
A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “The casualty was located in Stonehaven Bay and brought ashore by a lifeboat.
“He has been found safe and well and passed on to the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
