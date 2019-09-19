Muller to close Aberdeen depot following review

A dairy firm has announced it is to close its depot in Aberdeen, with the potential loss of 45 jobs.

Muller, which produces milk, cream, butter and yoghurts, has decided to wind down its operations in the city following a 30-day review.

The review concluded that with customers increasingly seeking deliveries of fresh milk products to large, centrally located retail distribution centres rather than directly to stores, the Aberdeen depot, in Minto Avenue, is no longer viable.

The change will result in the creation of 22 new jobs in central Scotland and where possible, affected employees will be offered the opportunity to relocate.

Ian Smith, CEO of Müller Milk & Ingredients Distribution said: “We fully understand the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Aberdeen and we will do everything we can to support those who don’t want to relocate, or for whom there are no roles.

“Sadly, it is a reality that the distribution model for fresh milk has changed and if we’re going to operate a sustainable fresh milk business in the short and long term, benefitting the fresh milk sector as a whole, we must adapt.”