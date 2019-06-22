Aberdeen muggles to be left behind as Wizards Unite in new game

North-east landmarks have been magically transformed into a Harry Potter wand-erland – but you’ll only be able to see them if you have a phone.

The new Wizards Unite game puts players into Harry Potter’s world with the aid of augmented reality (AR).

The game was dreamed up by the creators of Pokemon Go, an app that used the same technology to encourage thousands of people out on to the streets to catch the cartoon creatures several years ago.

Wizards Unite uses real-life locations as markers in the game and AR to add mystical creatures into everyday situations, like walking down Union Street.

In Aberdeen city centre, some of the stand-out areas include the Music Hall, the leopard statue at Marischal Square, Marischal College, and the Robert Burns statue on Union Terrace.

The Kirkgate Court plaque, which is on Upperkirkgate, also features as a centre where you can complete wizarding challenges, either alone or with friends.

It challenges people to leave their homes in search of inns, where they can collect powers to cast spells and pick up magical items such as potion ingredients.

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, welcomed the game, saying it will encourage people to go out and explore communities, towns and city centres.

He said: “We love innovative ideas that encourage more visitors to explore Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and help to grow the visitor economy of the north-east.

“Collecting has long been a driver for tourism, from bagging Munros, to ticking off Nuart installations to geocaching in Deeside.

“I’m sure that aspiring wizards will be enchanted by the warm welcome on offer in our spellbinding towns and city.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “I think that it’s great to see the energy that’s gone into it.

“Things that are online and get people to go out and about are great.

“I remember all the excitement at the time about Pokemon Go. It was great to see people going over golf courses and other places.

“There’s a bit of fun to it, and that’s the key to it.”

Concerns were previously raised when Pokemon Go was at its height of popularity, with people putting themselves in danger trying to reach some of the landmarks.

A warning was issued by MSP Kevin Stewart at the time, as a result of suggestions people were going into places such as Aberdeen Harbour.

And with the new game, he has encouraged people to be aware of their surroundings, so they don’t get into trouble.

He said: “I remember all too well the genuine danger folk were getting themselves into by following Pokemon Go into places like Aberdeen Harbour, and ignoring the signs to keep out as they went.

“I hope Wizards Unite has a more considerate approach built into its technology, because the last thing we need is a summer of witches and wizards running around town getting on the wrong side of Muggle law.

“It’s always good to see companies finding inventive ways for folk to get outside when they’re playing a game, rather than just have them stare at a screen for hours, but safety really has to be the first priority.”

The game has been several years in the making, and has been highly anticipated by people all over the world.

It can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android users.