Muddy marvellous as work on new Aberdeen hospitals start

Turf-cutting ceremonies to mark the beginning of two major hospital developments have been carried out in Aberdeen.

Work has formally started to build the £163.7 million Baird Family Hospital and The ANCHOR Centre, both of which will be based at Foresterhill Health Campus.

The ambitious projects are the largest to be procured through the Health Facilities Scotland Framework to date.

The Baird Family Hospital will provide accommodation for maternity, neonatal, reproductive medicine, breast and gynaecology services.

The ANCHOR Centre will bring all haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof.

Both buildings were named through a public consultation held in 2015 and will be built by Graham Construction Ltd, with completion scheduled for 2021.

Over the past four years, patients, staff and members of the public have been consulted to help shape the design of both the new facilities.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Professor Stephen Logan, chairman of NHS Grampian, said: “This is an exciting day for NHS Grampian and marks a key milestone in the development of these two superb health facilities for the benefit of the people of the north of Scotland.

“These turf-cutting events acknowledge the culmination of four years of detailed consultation and design involving hundreds of staff, patients and third-sector groups who have worked with the design team and Graham Construction partners to prepare for the construction phase.

“The current preparatory works precede the start of the main construction works in the summer of 2019, following approval of the full business case.”

Turf cutting for The Baird Family Hospital was carried out by Wendy Palmer and Joe McGunnigle, who have both used the ANCHOR services.

Professor Mike Greaves, clinical lead for the ANCHOR Centre, said: “The ANCHOR Centre will provide state-of-the-art facilities for patients with cancer and patients with disorders of the blood and bone marrow.

“The centre will house facilities for clinical research aimed at the development of improved therapies, and dedicated conference and teaching areas to assist in ensuring the highest standards of training for our staff.”

For The Baird Family Hospital, the first turf was cut by Fiona Donald, a member of Grampian Maternity Services Committee representing stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands, and Anne Smith, a patient representative from Aberdeen University Development Trust.

Dr Mike Munro, clinical lead for The Baird Family Hospital, said: “The Baird Family Hospital will allow the north of Scotland’s maternity, neonatal, reproductive medicine, breast and gynaecology services to flourish in truly world-class facilities.

“The hospital has been designed from the ground up through involvement and collaboration with all those involved in the delivery of its services, including teaching and research.

“We have also consulted our service users on the design from the earliest project stages. The innovations in the design of the hospital will provide better care for all who use the facilities, including both patients and families.”