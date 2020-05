A north-east MSP has paid tribute to a bakery couple as they announced their retirement.

Duncan and Audrey Clark announced they would be selling Seafield Bakery in Banff earlier this year to retire.

Stewart Stevenson, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP, has tabled a parliamentary motion to pay tribute to them and wish them a happy retirement.

He said: “Seafield Bakery will be deeply missed by many of us in Banff, but I wish Mr and Mrs Clark many happy years of well-earned retirement.”

