MSPs praise stop and search powers in Aberdeen

An MSP has praised the use of stop and search powers in Aberdeen.

In a report due to go before Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee, Police Scotland outlined the number of instances where officers have used powers to search people while on the beat.

Between April and September last year, cops stopped 1,274 people, of which 402, or around 31.5%, instances were considered “positive”.

The numbers represent a small drop from the previous full year’s statistics.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, 1,960 people were stopped, of which 658 yielded positive results.

A search may be instigated if an officer suspects that a member of the public is carrying something illegal, such as drugs or a weapon.

Searches can lead to prosecutions or fixed-term penalties.

Liam Kerr, north-east MSP and the justice spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, praised the statistics.

He said: “Stop and search is a powerful weapon in the Police Scotland armoury.

“Because of that power, it must be wielded carefully, proportionately and only if it prevents crime.

“So the seemingly higher success rate shows North East division is doing the job well. It can go wrong and we have to scrutinise times when it does. But I trust an officer’s trained instincts.”

Lewis Macdonald, also a north-east MSP for the Labour Party, said: “That seems about the right number of positive results.

“I think the most important thing is that these searches are intelligence-led and the officers have a reason for the searches.

“It’s also a good thing that it appears to be pretty consistent, in the low 30% range.”