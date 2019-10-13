MSP’s praise in wake of Aberdeen Durga Puja festival

A north-east cultural festival has been praised by an MSP after he joined in the celebrations.

A weekend of events was held to mark Durga Puja, which is an annual Hindu festival.

It has been held in Aberdeen since 2011 and attracts people from different faiths and backgrounds.

Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “The annual Durga Puja festival is a fantastic celebration which brings Aberdonians from different cultures and backgrounds from across Aberdeen together.

“It’s great to see the festival going from strength to strength, and I wish it the best of success in the years to come.”

Co-ordinator of cultural activity Dr Snehashish Banik said: “Aberdeen Community Durga Puja is the most northerly celebration of this festival in the UK.

“People from different faiths participate in the festival and it has become a multicultural celebration.”