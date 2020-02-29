MSP praises work of Aberdeen community centre

A north-east MSP has commended a community centre after it received a £150,000 grant for its work in Aberdeen.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate Inchgarth Community Centre in Garthdee which delivers services to 1,000 people.

The facility will use the money to employ a new development worker to expand the team of staff to deliver more activities. The new addition will develop children’s services and improve initiatives for people with additional support needs.

Mr Kerr praised the fantastic work of the centre, which provides more than 150 activity sessions every week.

He said: “The community centre is an absolutely fantastic initiative and helps so many groups in Garthdee as well as other areas across Aberdeen. The tireless work of the volunteers should also be commended.

“Facilities such as Inchgarth are indispensable to communities and I’m delighted they have received this grant which will benefit users for years to come.”

Community centre manager Paul O’Connor said: “Inchgarth is delighted to have received such a massive boost from the national lottery community lead fund that allows us to grow new opportunities for the community.”