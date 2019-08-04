MSP’s praise for Aberdeen Men’s Shed new premises

An MSP has submitted a motion in parliament to congratulate a Men’s Shed project on securing premises.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald lodged the motion in the Scottish Parliament to celebrate the Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed, after an application to build three temporary cabins next to the Alex Collie Centre was approved.

Mr McDonald’s motion said: “That the Parliament acknowledges that the Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed has been given permission to create a new portable base for its meetings, understands that a planning application submitted to Aberdeen City Council to set up portable buildings at the Alex Collie Centre for two years has been approved, and recognises the social and health benefits of Men’s Sheds in reducing isolation, loneliness and in empowering communities.”

It was backed by several MSPS, including Liam Kerr and Gillian Martin.