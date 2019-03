The work of a charity which supports children born with rare heart defects has been marked in the Scottish Parliament.

Aberdeen woman Jane Gibson set up the Rebecca’s Rainbow Heart Ebstein’s Anomaly Trust which provides lifesaving support to children with heart defects.

Its fundraising pays for Scotland’s only community cardiac children’s nurse and recently donated £55,000 to NHS Grampian.

North-east MSP Tom Mason congratulated the charity for its caring role at Holyrood and also praised Mrs Gibson, who recently received the British Empire Medal.

He said: “At least 350 children from Shetland to Stonehaven have received community care because of Rebecca’s Rainbow.

“I am sure many parents would agree it is an essential service.

“There is a gap in provision which NHS Grampian may struggle to fill when the charity money ends.”