A north-east MSP has praised the decision to film a number of television programmes in the region.

This month the BBC announced a number of shows would be filmed, including the continuation of the popular Beechgrove Garden and Landward.

MSP Liam Kerr also asked the Scottish Parliament to commend the re-commissioning of the Children’s Hospital.

He said: “It’s fantastic we are seeing the return of these TV series to the north-east.”