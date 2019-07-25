MSP’s hit out as Transport Secretary snubs A96 campaigners

Politicians have hit out at the Transport Secretary for failing to meet campaigners over plans to dual a north-east road.

Scottish Tory MSP Alexander Burnett and North East Region MSP Peter Chapman have written to Michael Matheson calling on him to attend a public hearing about the A96 project.

Transport Scotland held a number of public exhibitions earlier this year giving residents the chance to see options for the 26-mile stretch between Huntly and Aberdeen.

The A96 Action Group has urged the government body to reconsider upgrading the existing route rather than building a completely new road

Mr Chapman said: “I am disappointed that the cabinet secretary has not yet responded to my initial request for a meeting.

“However, since then, there have been further questions asked and concerns raised about this project and the consultation process.

“I think the best thing would be for a public meeting locally to allow people who will be affected by this project to pose their questions directly to the transport secretary.”

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “The dualling of the A96 is an issue which impacts a number of my constituents.

“I regularly receive correspondence and ensure that any inquiries or views expressed are passed on through the appropriate channels.

“I have been assured by Transport Scotland that the information collected will be used to inform the development of the assessment process, and that all those who submitted feedback will be responded to.”

“Members of the public can continue to contact the A96 dualling team.”

A public consultation period recently came to an end on 12 July, where residents were invited to give their views on the dualling project.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to dualling the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen, we are progressing the design work for the East of Huntly to Aberdeen stretch of the route.

“Having let local residents see and comment on the initial options last October, we held further engagement events in May for the remaining options being taken forward for further assessment and over 1,300 people took the opportunity to come along and view the material with nearly 700 written responses received, which includes representations from members of the A96 Action Group.

“We have met the A96 Action Group to discuss their concerns and will continue to engage with them as the design for the scheme is progressed.

“The letter from the two MSPs has recently been received and a response will be issued in due course.”