MSP writes to roads body asking for roundabout to be installed at ‘frightening’ A96 junction

A north-east MSP has written to Transport Scotland, urging them to install a roundabout at a “frightening” junction on the A96 at Huntly “before lives are lost”.

Alexander Burnett, the Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, wrote the letter after a woman and child were hospitalised in a crash last week.

The incident is the latest of several to happen on the section of road by the Tesco supermarket and petrol station.

The road was closed for two hours after the crash, which involved a car and a lorry, and led to the female casualty and young child being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Mr Burnett said: “Crossing this junction is a frightening experience with traffic coming in three different directions.

“Drivers are forced to take their life in their own hands when they cross this junction with near misses being a daily occurrence.

“Action needs to be taken now before lives are lost which is why I have written to Transport Scotland.”

His letter reads: “As you are already aware, there are frequent accidents at this junction which have devastating consequences on the community.

“Just a few days ago, a two-car crash led to the hospitalisation of a woman and a young child. People’s lives are at risk and it is clear that the design needs to be changed.

“I would be grateful if you would consider including a roundabout at this junction, or to clarify whether there are any other plans to introduce traffic calming and safety measures to prevent further incidents occurring.”

‘Near misses every day’

Local resident Nicole Bostock also launched a petition on website 38 Degrees in response to the crash last Thursday, calling for a redesign of the road “urgently”.

The petition says: “I stay in the Milton Estate which is located next to these junctions, and every day and I mean every day there’s near misses.

“We at Milton Estate in Huntly hear blasting of horns throughout the day and night, also vehicles going at speed.

“The junction and road layout is so poorly designed, it’s dangerous and would be better designed as a roundabout instead of junctions.”

Mr Burnett has lent his support to the petition, which has gathered more than 750 signatures so far.

He said: “I will be speaking to Nicole Bostock in the coming days over what we can do to push forward these safety improvements which are badly needed on that part of the road.”