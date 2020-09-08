MSP welcomes support for north-east businesses

A north-east MSP has welcomed a six-figure funding boost for businesses across the region.

The funding comes from the Scottish Government’s Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund (PERF) and the Creative, Tourism and Hospitality Enterprises Hardship Fund (CTHEHF).

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has hailed the support package after seven businesses in his constituency received a total of £402,729.

Mr Stevenson said: “Many businesses in the north-east have suffered loss and hardship from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is important the Scottish Government and other organisations can help to support in the immediate aftermath as well as in the long-term.

“I am pleased well-known businesses have been able to benefit from additional support in what is a difficult time for so many.”