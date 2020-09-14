MSP welcomes increased broadband access for north-east residents

A north-east MSP has welcomed a significant increase in the number of households with access to superfast broadband.

More than 83% of homes in Aberdeenshire now have access to the technology – compared to less than 17% in 2016.

The Scottish Government has committed to an investment of around £600 million in making superfast broadband accessible to more people.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “These latest figures show a huge improvement compared with previously.

“It is so important homes are connected to superfast broadband – especially when the demand has increased due to home working.

“It’s also been important to keep families and loved ones connected too.

“The Scottish Government has made a commitment to invest £600 million in the R100 programme which will ensure superfast broadband speeds reach every corner of Aberdeenshire and Scotland.”