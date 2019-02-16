MSP visits north-east nursery

An MSP visited a north-east nursery to see the impact of a new Holyrood scheme.

Minister for Children and Young People, Maree Todd, went to Seafield Nursery in Elgin to join the pupils for lunch.

The visit was to introduce funded meals for children who attend nursery, as part of the early learning and childcare expansion.

Children receiving their funded 1,140 hours a year will be entitled to a meal provided by the school kitchen.

The lunches have been a hit, with the menu changing every six weeks.