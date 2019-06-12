MSP urges north-east women to book smear tests

A politician has called for women to make sure they book their smear tests during Cervical Screening Awareness Week.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin urged women to attend regular appointments to make sure any abnormal cells are caught early.

If left undetected, cell changes can go on to develop into cancer.

The appeal comes as charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust highlights the impact of treatment during the week which runs until June 16.

Ms Martin said: “A cervical smear takes only minutes and can be life-saving for many women.

“While many women feel nervous going for the test it is important we encourage one another to do so.

“More than 20,000 women in the UK are diagnosed with cell changes from their smear test every year.

“I would encourage all women to go for their smear tests and not to delay.”