MSP urges north-east woman to go for smear test

North-east MSP Gillian Martin is encouraging women to go for their smear test.

It comes as the charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust aims to raise awareness during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

In the UK, cervical cancer is most common in women aged between 25 and 34, and more than 3,200 people are diagnosed with the disease every year.

The quick screening check cells on the cervix for any changes that can then be monitored or treated.

Figures have revealed that last year cervical screening uptake in Scotland fell from 73.4% to 72.8%, meaning that more than one in four eligible women missed their test.

Ms Martin, SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “I am delighted to be working with Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust this Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

“Cervical screening prevents up to 75% of cervical cancers developing.”

Smear tests are routinely offered every three years to women aged between 25 and 49, and every five years for those aged between 50 and 64.

Women should contact their GP surgery to make an appointment.