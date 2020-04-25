MSP urges north-east residents to seek medical help if they need it after health scare

A north-east MSP has urged people not to delay seeking medical help after suffering a health scare of his own.

Conservative regional MSP Tom Mason, who is also a councillor for Midstocket and Rosemount in the city, temporarily lost the sight in one eye last month.

After tests were carried out, it was found one of his arteries was beginning to block – which left untreated would have caused a stroke.

Now Mr Mason, 77, has urged others not to delay seeking medical help – despite concerns over visiting hospitals during the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “I was getting in the car when I suddenly went blind in my left eye. I phoned my optician who said I should get in contact with my GP. That was on the Sunday.

“On the Monday I got another call to say I should make an appointment at the hospital.

“Within the space of a day of being checked out there, I got another call telling me what I needed to.

“Within four hours I had been put on a load of drugs.

“They told me what happened was symptomatic of an artery beginning to become blocked.

“If it hadn’t been caught when it was I would have likely had a stroke so I am lucky.

“They gave me drugs which would make my blood thinner to stop it clotting and so far it has worked very well.”

The number of people visiting accident and emergency departments across Scotland has fallen from nearly 27,000 at the beginning of March to just over 11,000.

Mr Mason is now on the mend and paid tribute to the NHS and its staff who helped treat him and get to the bottom of the problem. And he urged people to get help if they need it.

He said: “The system really came up trumps for me.

“My experience of being treated was amazing. I am really grateful to the staff – particularly at the moment because of everything they are having to deal with.

“We are very lucky. The fact the whole system operated effectively in the current climate is testament to the staff the health service has.

“However, one of the reasons I was dealt with so quickly is because people are not going to hospitals at the minute.

“People still need to seek help if they have a problem.

“If I hadn’t done that I may well have had a stroke and the situation could have been very different.

“My message is if things are abnormal at all, do something about it. The health service is there to treat you so use it.

“It might be scary for you, but they know what they are doing.”