MSP urges BT to reconsider potential Aberdeen job cuts

An MSP has written to BT urging them to reconsider potential job cuts in Aberdeen.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald wants the company to change its mind over the potential to axe 140 staff at New Telecom House.

Mr Macdonald has written to the head of policy and public affairs at BT Dr Mark Dames to make his case.

Last month the telecommunications giant said they were consulting with staff on potential job losses.

Mr Macdonald said: “This is a company which has a lot to gain from supporting a transition to a more flexible digital economy: it is carrying out contracts for both the UK and Scottish governments for that very purpose. Yet when asked to allow its own workforce to continue working flexibly online from home, the answer seems to be that it’s all too difficult – that’s simply not good enough for a modern high-tech company in the 2020s.

“Axing these jobs would also be a significant blow to the Aberdeen economy at a time when it is already under pressure, both from the downturn in oil and gas and from the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. A company like BT should be working to boost confidence in a tech-friendly city like Aberdeen, not cutting jobs at the very time they’re needed most in the local economy.”

A BT spokesman said a consultation was underway with staff in the Granite City.

He said: “We’ve started to consult with a small number of office-based colleagues and their union representatives on the proposed closure of New Telecom House.

“We only use about 10% of the building and the lease renewal is costly. No decision has been made but if the closure goes ahead as we propose, we’ll look at all options including helping colleagues find roles within BT Group sites.”