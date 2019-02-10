MSP urges Aberdeen groups to apply for funding

An Aberdeen MSP is encouraging community groups to apply for grant funding.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for the Aberdeen Central area, hopes people will make use of the opportunity, which is being offered by the three trusts.

There is a total pot of £3 million up for grabs across the UK, with grants to be given from £500 to £20,000 until February 20.

Groups can apply to three trusts – the People’s Postcode Lottery, Postcode Community Trust and the Postcode Local Trust.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Applications can be sought online, on each of the trusts websites.

Mr Stewart said: “This is an excellent opportunity for local charities and community groups to apply for some serious cash to boost their work and projects.

“There is up to £3m up for grabs through these grants, and I would urge anyone interested to urgently get to work on an application to the relevant trust.”