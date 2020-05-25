MSP tables parliamentary motion to congratulate Aberdeen charity

A north-east MSP has tabled a parliamentary motion to congratulate a charity on its food deliveries.

Aberdeen FC Community Trust and Aberdeen FC have made 1,000 food deliveries to families in and around the city during Covid-19 as part of the #StillStandingFree campaign.

It was launched on March 20, and the charity and team have been working with social enterprise Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) in order to distribute the goods and ensure that families and young people receive the food parcels they need.

So far, the campaign has raised more than £170,000.

To mark the achievement, north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald tabled a motion in parliament.

He said: “Aberdeen FC Community Trust and staff and players from Aberdeen FC have made a tremendous contribution over the last two months, delivering food and providing support to those who are struggling as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The #StillStandingFree campaign is just one example of how the people of Aberdeen have pulled together in this difficult time, and I was delighted to table a motion recognising their achievement in making 1,000 food deliveries across the the city and the region.”

The #StillStandingFree campaign has also seen Dons players and staff phoning friends to ensure hey have everything they need, with more than 8,000 fans contacted since it launched.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day