MSP suggests regional approach to help stricken north-east culture body

A regional approach to support for the arts could help a north-east culture body recover from the Covid-19 crisis, an MSP has suggested.

The Scottish Parliament’s culture committee debated sustainable funding for the arts, and Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said the pandemic has “amplified inequality” in funding for projects in different parts of the country.

Despite representing the West Scotland region at Holyrood, Mr Golden highlighted the struggles of Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) during the health crisis.

He called for regional funding officers to be deployed in each area of Scotland to assess the needs of projects and organisations and ensure an equal spread of money is available across the country.

Mr Golden’s warning came after Aberdeen City Council’s chief finance officer Jonathan Belford admitted the authority would need a “crystal ball” to assess the final impact of the pandemic on problem-ridden APA.

He said: “With the Scottish and UK Governments working together we can establish a more secure, more stable, long-term funding model.

“The UK Government has provided £97 million of arts funding to Scotland during the crisis and the Chancellor has just committed a further £700 million to the Scottish budget, so there is now funding there to lay the groundwork for that approach.

“And a good place to start would be improving the geographic distribution of support to ensure all parts of Scotland benefit – such as Aberdeen Performing Arts where the local authority’s chief financial officer says a crystal ball is needed to properly plan ahead right now.

“Beyond a more equitable distribution of immediate support, the committee’s suggestion of regional arts officers to stimulate funding where applications are currently low could help ensure ongoing funding stability.

“Better outcomes could also be achieved through improving the relationship between the Scottish Government and local authorities, who do much of the heavy lifting in delivering local cultural services.”

Earlier this month, Mr Belford briefed city councillors on the issues faced by arms-length external organisations (ALEOs) such as APA – which had its financial position identified as “high-risk”.

It is unlikely the organisation, which operates venues such as His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Music Hall, will be able to open the majority of its venues until next year, while 96% of its staff remain on furlough.

Mr Belford said: “You’d need a crystal ball to understand what the environment will look like and when to plan to open and get a customer base back in.

“In terms of where we are mitigating, what we have seen is the organisations including APA have accessed government funding where available, the grants and so on.

“I do not doubt the support scheme will continue to add further to that.

“It is difficult to mitigate that risk directly at this moment – we have to continue to monitor that and work closely with ALEOs to maintain an understanding of what the situation is.”

Mr Belford said lockdown was equivalent to APA having income of £20 million “turned off”.

In response to Mr Golden and other MSPs, Scottish Government culture minister Fiona Hyslop said: “The idea of a regional arts officer might be something we can discuss.

“We have made extensive support available to local government in recognition of lost income, totalling £139 million.

“We should be mobilising funding from lots of different budgets for culture.”