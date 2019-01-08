MSP says Aberdeen commuters losing faith in ScotRail after weeks of disruption

A north-east MSP today said commuters were starting to “lose faith” with ScotRail over travel disruption – after the operator had to apologise again over its performance.

ScotRail announced extra compensation will be offered to season ticket holders as it apologised for falling performance levels.

The rail operator has been criticised over a number of cancellations across the country following the introduction of a new timetable in December.

And today two services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh will miss Waverley Station, instead starting and terminating at Haymarket due to a shortage of train crew.

North-east MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “Commuters are beginning to lose faith in the current service and if Abellio don’t step up to the mark very soon, people will stop using trains to and from the north-east.”

Meanwhile, protestors gathered outside Glasgow Central Station yesterday morning to call for action to be taken against the rail operator.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald called for a new provider to be brought in to operate our train network.

He said: “Apologies and compensation are all well and good but they do little to reverse the significant inconvenience that this ongoing disruption has caused.

“There continues to be unacceptable delays and cancellations, and the time has come for the break clause in the ScotRail contract to be used, and a new provider brought in to operate our train network.”

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance managing director, said: “We are very sorry to our ScotRail customers for unacceptable service in parts of the country recently.”

Meanwhile, an Abellio spokesman said its focus was on “delivering the existing franchise to the highest possible standards”.