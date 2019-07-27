North-east MSP seeking to challenge menopause stigma

A north-east politician has praised NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council for their policies supporting staff going through the menopause.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, wrote to her local authority and health board asking how the rights of women were being promoted and what support measures were in place.

The move was prompted following a debate in the Scottish Parliament regarding the stigma and challenges of menopause.

Aberdeenshire Council committed to offering flexible working hours, working from home and ensuring appropriate time is given for medical appointments.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian said any employee can access support through their line manager, trade union representative or occupational health service.

Ms Martin said: “It is essential that women who are experiencing menopause feel there is effective support and that they will be treated sensitively and seriously like with any other physical or mental illness.

“I welcome the steps taken by the health board and local authority and would call on other firms and businesses in the north-east to consider how their policies on supporting women experiencing menopause could be improved.”