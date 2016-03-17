Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald has quit Twitter due to its negative atmosphere, he has told the Evening Express.

Mr McDonald had been a keen user of the social media page, sending nearly 30,000 tweets.

But the SNP politician said he had grown tired of abuse and suspicion so had deactivated his account.

He said: “There are some people who use Twitter solely to attack people.

“My use of Twitter has always been to try to inform, entertain and bring a bit of understanding but the atmosphere has become increasingly negative.

“At he moment, I’m finding it a less than enjoyable medium to communicate with people.”

Mr McDonald would not be drawn on whether any individual had abused him.

But he did say he had become tired of Twitter spats.

Mr McDonald has been one of the SNP’s highest profile Twitter users but said he needed to step back and focus on the election in May – but did not rule out a return in the coming months.

He said: “I’m looking at the time I spend on there and thinking I could use my time more productively.

“My focus right now is on speaking to the electorate and getting myself re-elected and I don’t think Twitter is particularly helpful for that.”