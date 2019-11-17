MSP praises work of Aberdeen’s Marie Curie nurses

An Aberdeen MSP has praised the work of nurses caring for those with terminal illnesses.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart visited Marie Curie representatives recently.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “Marie Curie nurses provide a vital, caring service to so many people in their final days, often ensuring people can die in their place of choice which is usually at home.

Ellie Wagstaff, policy and public affairs manager for Marie Curie said: “We want everyone to have physical and emotional care to help them live as well as they can with terminal illness.”