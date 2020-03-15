MSP praises recruitment drive for north-east school counsellors

The launch of a recruitment drive in the north-east for school counsellors has been praised.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed this initiative aimed at attracting more people to the job.

The Scottish Government is aiming to ensure every school in the region has a counselling service.

An estimated £60 million will be spent over the next four years to invest in 350 new counsellors across schools and an additional 250 nurses.

Gillian Martin welcomed this news.

She said: “It’s great news that Aberdeenshire Council have begun to recruit school counsellors after a huge investment from the Scottish Government to provide counselling services for young people in education.

“Our young people are facing continued pressure in the modern-day world, particularly from social media, and there is a clear correlation between this and an increased need for mental health services.

“As we encourage more young people to talk about their mental health, we must be prepared and equipped to listen to and support them through this.”