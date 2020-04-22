MSP praises north-east firm for donation to Covid-19 response

A fishing firm has been praised by a north-east MSP for its “extraordinary generosity” after it donated a six-figure sum to help the coronavirus response.

Klondyke donated £200,000, split between NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP).

The money will be used for things like buying iPads to keep patients in touch with their families.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “This is a display of extraordinary generosity from Klondyke as they seek to help advance and amplify our local coronavirus response.

“It gives me an immense sense of community pride as we see support offered both big and small from businesses across the north-east to tackle this pandemic.

“These funds will provide assistance to our NHS and local health and social care partnership during this time of critical need.”

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said: “In hospitals, iPads will enable patients to keep in contact with their families; this is particularly important at a time when visiting has been suspended in all but exceptional circumstances. In the community, they could be used by the community nursing teams to liaise with colleagues for additional medical or nursing advice. The devices could also be left with patients to reduce the frequency of visits by the nursing and healthcare teams.

“While the functions of iPads can be more limited than those provided by a laptop, the lack of a keyboard makes them easier to clean and provides more effective hygiene control.

“The public response to this pandemic has been quite staggering and the generosity shown by Klondyke is amazing.”

Angie Wood, interim chief officer of AHSCP, added: “We are incredibly thankful for this very generous donation. Like our colleagues at NHS Grampian it is our intention to use this money to help support our fantastic social care staff and clients stay connected during these unprecedented times.”

A spokesman for Klondyke said: “We wish to recognise the hard and dedicated work of all staff at NHS Grampian and AHSCP in delivering care to the vulnerable in our communities in what are extremely challenging times in dealing with this coronavirus.”