MSP praises new benefits scheme for north-east parents

A north-east politician has welcomed new school benefits for low income families.

The £250 School Age Payment will be brought in from August and is available for families with a child old enough to start primary school after the summer.

It forms part of the Best Start Best Grant, which is for families receiving benefits such as Universal Credit, income support, housing benefit and tax credits.

The package also includes the pregnancy and baby payment and the early learning payment.

Applications are now open, and will remain so until February 29 2020.

Families who meet the criteria can apply if their child was born between March 1 2014 and February 28 2015.

MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “Children starting school can be an added cost for families and this new payment will help towards easing some of the financial burden.

“It will help ensure we bring equality to children by giving them help towards a fairer start.

“I would encourage families in my Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituency to apply for this payment if they are eligible to help support them as their children start school.”